American Airlines posts loss of $2.4 billion in third quarter

Continuing a spiral that started with the COVID-19 crisis, American Airlines on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.4 billion, or $4.71 per diluted share.
Over the same quarter a year ago, the airline posted earnings of $425 million (96 cents per diluted share).
American employs about 5,000 people at its largest maintenance base, Tech Ops-Tulsa.
"The past few months have been among the most difficult we’ve ever faced as a team," American Chairman and CEO and President Robert Isom wrote in a letter to employees. "The expiration of the Payroll Support Program dealt a blow to the industry and to our airline as we prepared for Oct. 1."
The airline began furloughing 19,000 people nationally at the start of the month. Between Tech Ops-Tulsa and Tulsa International Airport, about 180 employees were furloughed in Tulsa, an American spokesperson said this month. An additional 325 local employees are leaving via an early-out program, a union spokesman said.
American is facing a 73% decline in revenue year-over-year, executives said.
"We continue to fight aggressively in Washington, D.C., to bring back our furloughed team members as soon as possible," Parker and Isom wrote. "While that work continues, our response to the crisis remains the same: care for our team, customers and communities; reduce costs; and improve liquidity."
The airline has removed about $17 billion from its operating and capital budgets this year, primarily through reduced flying and making significant changes to its fleet.
Also, it recently finalized a loan agreement with the U.S. Department of the Treasury for $7.5 billion through the CARES Act loan program, more than doubling the airline's liquidity since the start of the year.
"During the third quarter, despite the limited demand, 1 in every 3 passengers flying within the U.S. chose American Airlines," Parker and Isom wrote. "This is a testament to the extremely high level of service and care you all provide each day, even in the face of unheard-of challenges."
