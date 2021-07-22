 Skip to main content
American Airlines Education Foundation awards local scholarships
  Updated
American Airlines

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Eight students from Tulsa, including four, first-generation college students, received a total of $24,000 in scholarships from the American Airlines Education Foundation, it was announced Friday.

The money was part of $1,161,500 in national scholarships that the foundation awarded to 425 children of American Airlines employees this year. Names of the recipients weren't released.

American Airlines employs about 5,200 people at Tech Ops-Tulsa, the company's largest maintenance base.

