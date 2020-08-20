American Airlines will adjust its October schedule to remove service to 15 markets, including Stillwater and Joplin, Missouri, because of low demand and the expiration of the air service requirements associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
American has daily round-trip service from Stillwater Regional Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Stillwater is served by Envoy Air, one of nine regional carriers operating as American Eagle under a service agreement with American Airlines.
Commercial passenger service returned to Stillwater Regional Airport in mid-2016. That was about a decade after two other small airports — Ponca City Regional Airport and Enid Woodring Regional Airport — in that part of the state lost such service.
According to a news release from the city of Stillwater, Mayor Will Joyce and city staff are seeking federal intervention.
"They have been in contact with Oklahoma’s congressional delegation and are urging them to support America’s air travel through legislation," according to the release.
These station suspensions will be effective Oct. 7. For now, these changes are only in place for the October schedule period, which runs through Nov. 3.
Other markets affected: Del Rio, Texas; Dubuque, Iowa; Florence, South Carolina; Greenville, North Carolina; Huntington, West Virginia; Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, Michigan; Lake Charles, Louisiana; New Windsor, New York; Roswell, New Mexico; and Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The airline will continue to reassess plans for all 15 markets as an extension of the Payroll Support Program remains under deliberation. The full, updated October schedule will be released Aug. 29, and American anticipates releasing its updated November schedule by late-September.
As with other airlines, American benefited from the CARES Act, which granted the industry $25 billion in payroll assistance as long as it maintained minimum flight requirements through the end of September. American had said that once that funding runs out, it would be forced to continue to cut service.
Stillwater had passenger service through Central Airlines (later Frontier Airlines) in the 1950s and 1960s. Metro Airlines flew out of Stillwater in the 1980s.