American Airlines begins furloughing 19,000 employees , CEO says

No one has to tell Dale Danker about the toll the aviation downturn has had on Tech Ops-Tulsa, American Airlines’ maintenance facility in town.

The union representative sees it every day.

“I've been walking the base and it's emotional when a guy will come up and give you a hug and say, `Dale, thank you for all you're doing for us and keep up the fight,” said Danker, president of Transport Workers Union Local 514.

“Then, you walk five or six more feet and you run into a guy who has a tough time talking because he's emotional and has just uprooted his family and brought them to a place that he has no one and nobody, and now he's getting laid off.”

Saying it can’t afford to continue operations at its current pace, American Airlines said it would begin furloughing 19,000 employees.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker made the announcement Wednesday night in a letter to employees.

The airlines' move coincides with the Oct. 1 expiration of the Payroll Support Program under the CARES Act. Congress is working on a bipartisan COVID-19 relief package that would include an extension of the PSP.