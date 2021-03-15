 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Airlines begins COVID-19 vaccines on site

American Airlines begins COVID-19 vaccines on site

{{featured_button_text}}
2020-01-31 ne-americanunion p1 (copy)

About 5,200 people work at Tech Ops-Tulsa, American’s local maintenance base. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World

 JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file

Workers at American Airlines, one of the city's largest employers, have begun receiving COVID-19 vaccinations at the company's local maintenance base, Tech Ops-Tulsa.

The Oklahoma State Department of Public Health (OSDPH) has provided American Airlines a limited supply of the Moderna vaccines,  which are being administered by Premise Health. The vaccinations began Friday and will continue through Wednesday.

American employs about 5,200 at Tech-Ops Tulsa, the carrier's largest maintenance base.

The company announced March 5 that workers who get the COVID-19 vaccine will receive an extra vacation day in 2022 and $50 in Nonstop Thanks recognition points.

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

The frugal habits of some of the wealthiest people in the world

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News