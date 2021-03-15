American Airlines begins COVID-19 vaccines on site

Workers at American Airlines, one of the city's largest employers, have begun receiving COVID-19 vaccinations at the company's local maintenance base, Tech Ops-Tulsa.
The Oklahoma State Department of Public Health (OSDPH) has provided American Airlines a limited supply of the Moderna vaccines, which are being administered by Premise Health. The vaccinations began Friday and will continue through Wednesday.
American employs about 5,200 at Tech-Ops Tulsa, the carrier's largest maintenance base.
The company announced March 5 that workers who get the COVID-19 vaccine will receive an extra vacation day in 2022 and $50 in Nonstop Thanks recognition points.
