American Airlines adding daily, nonstop service to Phoenix beginning Nov. 4

American Airlines has announced plans to offer daily, nonstop service between Tulsa and Phoenix starting Nov. 4.
"We are grateful for American’s continued investment in Tulsa, especially given industry conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Alexis Higgins, Tulsa International Airport CEO, said in a statement. "We are excited for Tulsans traveling to Phoenix to have this nonstop, as well as for the connecting opportunities that American provides out of the hub throughout the West Coast."
Phoenix will be American’s fifth nonstop destination originating from Tulsa, joining Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT), Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Dallas - Fort Worth (DFW), and Los Angeles (LAX).
Flights for the new route are on sale at aa.com. The Oklahoma flight departs Tulsa at 3:55 p.m. and arrives in Phoenix at 5:30 p.m. The return flight departs Phoenix at 10:40 a.m. and arrives in Tulsa at 1:55 p.m.
Rhett Morgan 918-581-8395
Twitter: @RhettMorganTW