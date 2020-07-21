OKC amazon

The Amazon warehouse located at 1414 S Council Road in Oklahoma City is shown in this recent photo. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - Newly filed building permits show the developer tasked with building many of Amazon’s large warehouse and industrial centers is set to build a 1 million-square-foot sorting facility just north of the current fulfillment center at SW 89 and Portland Avenue.

Officials involved in the project, which is planned for property currently owned by the city’s airport trust, told The Oklahoman Monday they could not comment on what is dubbed “Project Glove” under terms of signed non-disclosure agreements.

Sources did confirm the new plant will employ about 1,000 people in addition to 1,700 Amazon announced last summer it was hiring for the 2.6 million-square-foot fulfillment center. The company also has a sorting facility at 1414 S Council and another at Hefner Road and Interstate 35. Employment data maintained by the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber shows the company employs 5,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal workers in Oklahoma City.

The plans submitted with the city show the new facility includes 354 tractor trailer parking spaces and 1,007 employee parking spaces.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

From July 10: Amazon to begin hiring for Tulsa fulfillment center set to open in early August

Photo gallery: Amazon facility will offer opportunities from pickers and packers to management

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags