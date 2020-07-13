...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY WITH
HEAT INDEX VALUES CLIMBING INTO THE 105 TO 110 DEGREE RANGE
THIS AFTERNOON.
* WHERE...MOST OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM TUESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. >>TO REDUCE RISK DURING
OUTDOOR WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION
RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR
CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED
TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL
911.
&&
1 of 2
Amazon’s fulfillment center in north Tulsa is expected to open in August. Job applications at Amazon were posted Thursday, and interviews will begin Monday in Owasso for the 1,500 full-time jobs. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Editor
The Amazon Distribution Center is at 4040 N. 125th East Ave. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file
Online applications were posted Thursday for 1,500 full-time jobs at the new Amazon fulfillment center scheduled to open in early August, a company spokesperson said.
In-person interviews began at 9 a.m. Monday at the Tulsa Technology Conference Center, 10800 N. 140th East Ave. in Owasso. Employees at the 600,000-square-foot fulfillment center, 4040 N. 125th East Ave., will work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship small items, such as books, electronics and toys, to customers.
In-person interviews are by appointment only.
Job candidates, who must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent, can register and apply at amazon.force.com.
Jobs appear on the link as they become available. Not all jobs will be posted at once. Applicants are urged to check back to the site periodically.
“Amazon’s investment in Tulsa is a testament to our region’s strong workforce and burgeoning technology sector,” Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said in a statement.
“We are especially grateful Amazon is bringing quality jobs to northeast Oklahoma during this critical time. As our region continues gaining recognition as a globally competitive and innovative place to do business, we look forward to building upon this momentum and fostering additional job growth in the future.”
Amazon positions start at $15 an hour, and benefits for full-time employees include medical, vision and dental insurance, as well as a 401(k) with 50% match. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and perks such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, a program that gives new parents flexibility with families.
Hiring events will start Monday and will run Monday-Friday through August, a spokesperson said. Applicants may text “TULSANOW to 77088” to receive text alerts on job postings.
The half-hour hiring events will accommodate 20-25 candidates and will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding a noon to 1 p.m. lunch break.
Onboarding includes several COVD-19 accommodations, including virtual new hire orientation sessions that provide training and information. The facility will provide employees with personal protective equipment, such as masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. During their appointment, candidates may be required to have a temperature check.
Candidates cannot attend if they are living with someone who has been confirmed COVID-19 positive and have medical advice to self-quarantine; have a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher; are in a 14-day period of self-isolation directed by a health care provider or health official; have traveled to another country in the past 14 days or have a cough or shortness of breath.
