Mike Bausch was preparing to enter law school in California when his brother, Jim, invited him to partner in an Oklahoma business.
“I didn’t drive halfway across America to suck at something," Mike said. "So, I decided to learn how to be good at making pizza."
Consider that mission accomplished.
The Bausches founded Andolini's Pizzeria in 2005 in Owasso, and the restaurant has branched out to locations in Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Jenks.
Mike was a guest Tuesday at the Tulsa Small Business Connection's "Business Behind the Scenes" online program. The SBC is a program of the Tulsa Regional Chamber.
In it, he talked about building a brand and the importance of having a "all killer, no filler," menu.
"The harsh realization, especially in a restaurant but it applies to all businesses, is that if you’re not impressive, by default you are unimpressive.
"… Everything has to be special, the ambiance, the food and the service."
While the learning curve was steep, he said the franchise was hitting its stride by the time it opened a Cherry Street venue in 2011. Imperative, he said, was developing a dough, sauce and cheese the brothers could take pride in.
“It’s more Tulsa style than anything else because it’s a mix of New York ingenuity with more California influence on the toppings," Mike said. "Then the flour is an Oklahoma flour.
"You will not see or taste a pizza that’s like Andolini’s anywhere else in America. When you bite it, it’s a chewy, soft dough with a lot toppings that stand up for being a soft dough. It’s a very rare combination."
Andolini's has won a slew of awards for its excellence. In 2018, it was named ninth-best pizzeria in the country, according to TripAdvisor, a website of hotel and restaurant reviews.
Bausch downplays the accolades, preferring instead to focus on product.
"To this day, we could be better," he said. "We are not the best. Every day, something is not perfect. What is that?
"I’m not in love with my successes. I am dedicated to fixing our failures. That is our constant struggle. It’s why we’re still viable as a restaurant and again not just sitting on our laurels 15 years deep into being what we are."