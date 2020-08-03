The Oklahoma Automotive Accelerator Program will offer several incentives to recruit companies that produce parts, targeting the automobile industry in general. Here, workers produce auto parts for Nissan in Tokyo in 2017. Shizuo Kambayashi/Associated Press file
While Tulsa won’t become the site of Tesla’s next “gigafactory,” the city could attract parts suppliers under a new economic development effort launched Monday by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.
The Oklahoma Automotive Accelerator Program will offer several incentives to recruit companies that produce parts, targeting the automobile industry in general and not just Tesla’s partners. But with the electric car company deciding to build a factory in Austin, just 468 miles away, Tulsa would make an ideal place for manufacturing components, officials said.
“Oklahoma earned incredibly valuable national and global exposure as a finalist for Tesla’s new facility,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt. “This is the perfect time to capitalize on the benefits our state offers to automotive companies and continue to grow this sector of our economy.”
The state’s interest in the automotive sector began long before Tulsa and Austin began competing earlier this year for Tesla’s factory. The company announced July 22 that it would go to Austin, despite being “super impressed” by Tulsa.
For a year before Tesla even became a possibility, the state Commerce Department had been gathering data and studying trends in the automotive world, where officials see manufacturing sites moving westward out of the southeastern United States in response to higher wages there.
“We had already decided to go after this sector,” said Sean Kouplen, the state’s secretary of commerce and workforce development. “The experience with Tesla just convinced us to double-down on it.”
Negotiating with Tesla and its celebrity CEO, Elon Musk, helped Oklahoma understand what automotive companies are looking for, Kouplen said. And the state will use that experience to refine its sales pitch.
“They chose Austin, but Tulsa really would have been the better manufacturing site,” he said. “We offered a better location. They would have been able to open faster here. And our costs were lower.”
The Oklahoma Automotive Accelerator Program will include expedited permits and a Quick Action Closing Fund to help the automotive industry open manufacturing facilities faster. And the Automotive Engineer Workforce Tax Credit will be modeled after the state’s Aerospace Engineer Tax Credits that helped lure investments from Boeing, Lufthansa Technik and other companies, officials said.
