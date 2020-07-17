The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) has scheduled an additional claims processing event for next week.
In addition to Wednesday and Thursday events, a third day will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Expo Square. Claimants will be able to pick up passes for all events at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Expo Square.
During the Expo events, the Tulsa, Sapulpa, Muskogee and Okmulgee unemployment offices will be closed to provide support.
Staff and claimants are asked to wear masks while at the event. Temperatures will be checked prior to entry.
Featured video