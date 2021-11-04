AAON's net income slips 23.8% in third quarter; backlog up 114%

The Tulsa-based heating and cooling equipment manufacturer reported a third-quarter net profit of $15.58 million, or 29 cents per diluted share, compared to $20.46 million, or 38 cents per diluted share, over the same three months in 2020.

Net sales grew 2.8% to $138.6 million and unit volumes dropped about 11.2%. The company said labor shortages and raw material weighed on gross profit and earnings. Also, minor supply-chain disruptions caused slower and less-efficient production.

"I am extremely pleased with the growth we have seen in our backlog and new bookings," AAON President and CEO Gary Fields said in a statement. "Our backlog being up year-over-year 114% and bookings up 60% is truly extraordinary. Moreover, our bookings were up year-over-year 19% in the third quarter of 2020, a period of time when our industry was still contracting…"