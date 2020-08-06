Tulsa-based AAON on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings that were 33% higher than a year ago.
The HVAC manufacturer posted a net income of $17.8 million, or 34 cents per diluted share, compared to $13.4 million, or 25 cents per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.
Net sales for the second quarter were $125.6 million, compared to $119.4 million for the same span in '19.
"It has been a challenging quarter for us," CEO Gary Fields said in a statement. "As an essential business, we were able to maintain continuous operations during the quarter but our workforce was impacted by employee absences, most significantly in the latter part of June.
"These unexpected employee absences resulted in reduced shipments and longer lead times. Our dedicated team members worked hard to overcome the challenges as demonstrated by our positive results reflected above. Our improved efficiency, fiscal responsibility and declining raw material costs helped us improve our gross profit and bottom line."