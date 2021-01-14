A bankruptcy milestone: Chesapeake plan approved

Drone image of Chesapeake campus with Nichols Hills Plaza and Whole Foods also shown. Photo via The Oklahoman archives
By Jack Money, The Oklahoman
OKLAHOMA CITY - A federal bankruptcy judge in Texas approved Chesapeake Energy’s reorganization plan late Wednesday, clearing the way for the company to operate without court oversight soon.
The ruling by Judge David R. Jones will enable the Oklahoma City-based operator to formally emerge from a process it started in late June within about 30 days.
When it filed its case, Chesapeake owed creditors $8.9 billion, and the plan approved by Jones on Wednesday sheds $7 billion of that debt.
The company will also exit bankruptcy with $600 million raised through a backstopped equity rights offer and with $2.5 billion in exit financing to fund its ongoing operations.
