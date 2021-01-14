 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A bankruptcy milestone: Chesapeake plan approved

A bankruptcy milestone: Chesapeake plan approved

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Chesapeake campus newsok

Drone image of Chesapeake campus with Nichols Hills Plaza and Whole Foods also shown. Photo via The Oklahoman archives

OKLAHOMA CITY - A federal bankruptcy judge in Texas approved Chesapeake Energy’s reorganization plan late Wednesday, clearing the way for the company to operate without court oversight soon.

The ruling by Judge David R. Jones will enable the Oklahoma City-based operator to formally emerge from a process it started in late June within about 30 days.

When it filed its case, Chesapeake owed creditors $8.9 billion, and the plan approved by Jones on Wednesday sheds $7 billion of that debt.

The company will also exit bankruptcy with $600 million raised through a backstopped equity rights offer and with $2.5 billion in exit financing to fund its ongoing operations.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Throwback Tulsa: Spaghetti Warehouse demolished for new WPX Energy headquarters in 2019

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News