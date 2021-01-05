 Skip to main content
50-year-old Oklahoma energy company to close its doors as business evolves

  • Updated
Oklahoma drilling site

A rig operates on an Oklahoma drilling site in 2017. Photo via The Oklahoman archives

OKLAHOMA CITY - Another Oklahoma business that played a significant role in growing the nation’s energy industry over the past half century is shutting its doors.

Samson Resources II announced this week it has sold all of its Powder River Basin assets to an undisclosed buyer for $215 million in an all-cash transaction.

After the sale, its only remaining assets consist of about 24,000 acres under lease, about 23,000 acres of mineral rights and 40 non-operated wells all located in east Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

The company said this week it plans to sell those assets soon as it prepares to shut its doors for good.

