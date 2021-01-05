50-year-old Oklahoma energy company to close its doors as business evolves

A rig operates on an Oklahoma drilling site in 2017. Photo via The Oklahoman archives
By Jack Money, The Oklahoman
OKLAHOMA CITY - Another Oklahoma business that played a significant role in growing the nation’s energy industry over the past half century is shutting its doors.
Samson Resources II announced this week it has sold all of its Powder River Basin assets to an undisclosed buyer for $215 million in an all-cash transaction.
After the sale, its only remaining assets consist of about 24,000 acres under lease, about 23,000 acres of mineral rights and 40 non-operated wells all located in east Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.
The company said this week it plans to sell those assets soon as it prepares to shut its doors for good.
Featured gallery: Staff Writer Rhett Morgan’s most memorable stories of 2020
'People think they did not hoard': Grocers urge customers to shop sanely during pandemic
As the COVID-19 pandemic was unfolding in Tulsa,
, taking more than their share from grocery store shelves. This story gives a snapshot of the mania, highlighted by frank comments from local grocer Jeff Reasor. some people weren't as neighborly as they could have been
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Anatomy of a loan: Paycheck Protection Program shines light on community banks
Federal loans to aid businesses poured in soon after the coronavirus gained its footing. Local merchants were appreciative of
how community banks responded.
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Feeling the distance: Coronavirus-induced remote work muddles office culture
The virus
, darkening downtown offices and causing companies to question the future of large, physical footprints. changed the way people worked
Tulsa World File photo
Navistar and IC Bus come to terms with Tulsa on new 20-year lease
An out-of-state public relations firm took aim at Tulsa and its alleged mistreatment of IC Bus through its lease. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum wasn't amused, saying "citizens of Tulsa will not be played for suckers." The months-long impasse
ended with Tulsa keeping the bus maker and its 1,600 employees.
JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Ditch the feeling of disconnection by being in the know.
$5 for 5 months for a limited time or 52 weeks at just $39.99 for a digital subscription. Subscribe today.
Video from September 2020: Tulsa mayor on WPX Energy: 'It's sad news, just to be blunt'
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.