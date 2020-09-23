$4.2 million financing round prompts company's return to Tulsa from Texas

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Led by Tulsa-based Atento Capital and the Oklahoma Life Science Fund (OLSF), a mobile neurological assessment company recently closed a $4.2 million Series A financing round, enabling the company's return to Tulsa from Fort Worth, Texas.

Additional participation in the financing included ADG Venture Group, Cortado Ventures, Progeny Plus Capital Partners, Innovation in Motion (iiM), William S. Smith and Eric Warren.

A Series A round (also known as Series A financing or Series A investment) is usually given to a company's first significant round of venture capital financing. The name refers to the class of preferred stock sold to investors in exchange for their investment.

Founded in 2011 by Chase Curtiss, Sway Medical is at 32. S. Lewis Ave., next to Circle Cinema.

Curtiss returned to the company in 2018 to lead a resurgence of the Sway product platform, adding new novel cognitive tests, cross-platform validation and substantial growth in utilization. In August, Sway reached a weekly record of nearly 100,000 tests.

"Sway’s customer base has grown exponentially in 2020, even with the challenges of COVID-19 for fall sports," Curtiss said in a statement.