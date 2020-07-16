American Airlines is expected to furlough 1,003 Tulsa employees, about 20% of its workforce in the city, around Oct. 1, according to documents.
The airline notified the state Wednesday under the U.S. Department of Labor’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act. American announced that it could potentially furlough 25,000 employees nationwide because of June revenues that have dropped 80% because of COVID-19.
The Tulsa furloughs, scheduled to take place on Oct. 1 or within 14 days of that date, are expected to be temporary because those employees have bumping rights, according to a letter to city, county and state officials from Patrick O'Keeffe, senior vice president for American.
Often created through a seniority system, bumping rights provide for an employee to displace another employee because of a layoff or other employment action as defined in a collective bargaining agreement employer policy, or other binding agreement.
Additionally, 114 employees who don't have bumping rights are expected to be terminated around that date, records show.
"To the extent furlough benefits are required by applicable collective bargaining agreement or otherwise by law/regulation, the Company intends to comply with such requirements, otherwise, no furlough benefits will be provided," O'Keeffe wrote in the letter. "It is our sincere hope that this number decreases based on factors such as additional voluntary leaves of absences and voluntary early outs, or early changes in demand environment."
American employees affected by the furloughs/terminations work at Tech-Ops Tulsa, the airline's largest maintenance base, the APU (Auxiliary Power Unit) facility, Tulsa International Airport and the administration office, according to the letter.
Tech Ops-Tulsa employs about 5,400. American declined a Tulsa World request to interview the director of the base.
Under certain conditions, the WARN Act requires employers to give their workers 60 days notice before a plant closing or mass layoff. The criteria are complex but some basic levels are layoffs of 50 or more workers at a single site, where 50 is at least one-third of the total full-time workforce at that site, or any layoffs of 500 or more workers at a single site, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
American CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom broke the news about the furloughs in a letter to employees Wednesday.
“We hate taking this step, as we know the impact it has on our hardworking team members," they wrote. "From the time the CARES Act was signed in March, we had a stated goal of avoiding furloughs because we believed demand for air travel would steadily rebound by Oct. 1 as the impact of COVID-19 dissipated.
“That unfortunately has not been the case."