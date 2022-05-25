$2-per-house raise approved for staff of nonprofit A New Leaf

Founded in 1979, A New Leaf provides job training, life skills and residential services for people with developmental disabilities and autism. It is funded by sales to the public, Tulsa Area United Way and private contributions.

"The hard work of Direct Support Professionals sometimes goes unseen as they quietly work alongside people with developmental disabilities to help them be successful," A New Leaf CEO Mary Ogle said in a statement. "They are making a difference in the lives of people we serve every day. We know that they are caring for our most vulnerable folks and are not getting paid a living wage. Now is the time for that to change."