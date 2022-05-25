 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$2-per-house raise approved for staff of nonprofit A New Leaf

Mary Ogle, the CEO of A New Leaf, is seen in 2016 at the agency’s greenhouse in Broken Arrow.

Staff at the Broken Arrow-based nonprofit A New Leaf will receive a $2-per-hour wage increase beginning next week.

Founded in 1979, A New Leaf provides job training, life skills  and residential services for people with developmental disabilities and autism. It is funded by sales to the public, Tulsa Area United Way and private contributions.

"The hard work of Direct Support Professionals sometimes goes unseen as they quietly work alongside people with developmental disabilities to help them be successful," A New Leaf CEO Mary Ogle said in a statement. "They are making a difference in the lives of people we serve every day. We know that they are caring for our most vulnerable folks and are not getting paid a living wage. Now is the time for that to change."

