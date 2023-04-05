PRYOR — Canoo CEO Tony Aquila says business startups often "zigzag."

That, he said, explains Wednesday's announcement that the electric vehicle maker's first operations at MidAmerica Industrial Park will be limited to battery module assembly in an existing building rather than bumper-to-bumper manufacturing at the $500 million megafactory as previously announced.

“We originally thought we would do it all at one mega site and add the micro elements as we geographically expand," Aquila said during a press conference with crates of equipment stacked in the background of the new facility. "Turned out that thesis was just not strong enough to move fast enough, so we had to start zigzagging."

In November, Canoo announced that it was acquiring the Terex factory on the west side of Oklahoma City and that it would be making battery modules at the MidAmerica Industrial Park at Pryor. It now appears that the plan is to begin assembling vehicles at the Oklahoma City facility, which Canoo will continue to share with Terex, before the end of the year.

But Aquila said that doesn't mean Canoo has abandoned mega site plans at MAIP. He acknowledged that the project remains “behind schedule” and said the Oklahoma City plant will not meet full production needs.

“Our target in the state of Oklahoma is roughly 700 jobs by the end of the year,” he said.

Aquila said hiring will begin soon for about 110 new jobs at the $90 million MAIP facility and that some training for those jobs is already underway.

Batteries assembled at the Pryor industrial park will be used for Canoo vehicles and to fulfill a U.S. Defense Department contract, officials said.

The basic battery component will come from Panasonic, which considered building a large manufacturing plant at the MidAmerica Industrial Park before choosing a site in Kansas.

Officials said Wednesday that they don't think the Canoo plant will tap into the $700 million Large-scale Economic Activity and Development — or LEAD — fund set up to lure Panasonic and later offers to Volkswagen, which recently announced plans to build in Canada, instead. That fund will be returned to the state's general fund if not obligated by April 15.

Canoo has had a difficult time getting on the road, hampered in part by the COVID-19 pandemic. It recently agreed to pay $1.5 million in connection with a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into Canoo and several other EV startups. Last week the company announced a fourth-quarter loss of $80.2 million and a loss for the year of $487.7 million.

Canoo stock was trading at $0.55 on Wednesday afternoon, down $0.05, amid reports that electric vehicle demand may be weaker than expected.

The company said during an investor call last week that it has $2.8 billion worth of orders but actually delivered one vehicle last quarter: a tactical vehicle called the Screaming Eagle, built as a test vehicle for the Army.

Canoo is known to have contracts with Walmart and others for delivery vehicles, and the state of Oklahoma has a tentative agreement to buy up to 1,000 Canoo EVs.

Canoo's agreement with the state requires completion of the mega site by July 1, 2026, in order to receive millions of dollars worth of business incentives.

