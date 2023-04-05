PRYOR — Electric vehicle maker Canoo will begin assembling battery modules for its vehicles at MidAmerica Industrial Park later this year, CEO Tony Aquila said during a Wednesday press conference.

Appearing amid stacks of crates that officials said contain equipment for the plant, in a new building on the MAIP campus, Aquila said hiring will begin soon for about 110 new jobs at the $90 million facility.

A “mega site” announced earlier remains “behind schedule,” Aquila said. He indicated assembly of Canoo vehicles is likely to occur elsewhere in the state, at least initially.

“We originally thought we would do it all at one mega site, but that thesis did not allow us to move fast enough,” Aquila said. “Our target in the state of Oklahoma is roughly 700 jobs.”

Batteries assembled at MAIP will be used for Canoo vehicles and to fulfill a U.S. Defense Department contract, officials said.

The basic battery component will come from Panasonic, which considered building a large manufacturing plant at MAIP before choosing a site in Kansas.

Officials said Wednesday they do not believe the Canoo plant will tap into the $700 million LEAD fund set up to lure Panasonic and later offers to Volkswagen, which recently announced plans to build in Canada.

This story will be updated.

