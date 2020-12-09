11 p.m. curfew is killing business, Oklahoma City bar owner complains

OKLAHOMA CITY — COVID-19 sure doesn’t discriminate, but a state curfew hurts some businesses more than others.

Restaurants and bars are currently required to close between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m. per an amended executive order by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Businesses in these industries have to shut their doors and lock up for nine hours, which are some of the most profitable hours of the week for most bars.

Adam Lawson owns Six Shooter Saloon in Oklahoma City, a country bar that opens on Friday and Saturday nights. Lawson is one of several bar owners who decided to take legal action against the curfew restrictions. The city, through an amended emergency proclamation by Mayor David Holt, temporarily imposed fines and potential jail time for those businesses open past 11 p.m.

"I don’t want to go to jail. I don’t want the staff that I do have to go to jail," Lawson said. "I just want to make a living and take care of my family and maybe get a house again someday."