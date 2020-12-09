 Skip to main content
11 p.m. curfew is killing business, Oklahoma City bar owner complains

  • Updated
Six Shooter.png

Adam Lawson, owner of Six Shooter Saloon in Oklahoma City, says that if he has to turn the lights off and send people home at 11 p.m., he cuts out his six most profitable hours of the week.

 David Dishman, The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY — COVID-19 sure doesn’t discriminate, but a state curfew hurts some businesses more than others.

Restaurants and bars are currently required to close between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m. per an amended executive order by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Businesses in these industries have to shut their doors and lock up for nine hours, which are some of the most profitable hours of the week for most bars.

Adam Lawson owns Six Shooter Saloon in Oklahoma City, a country bar that opens on Friday and Saturday nights. Lawson is one of several bar owners who decided to take legal action against the curfew restrictions. The city, through an amended emergency proclamation by Mayor David Holt, temporarily imposed fines and potential jail time for those businesses open past 11 p.m.

"I don’t want to go to jail. I don’t want the staff that I do have to go to jail," Lawson said. "I just want to make a living and take care of my family and maybe get a house again someday."

Holt amended the proclamation again on Nov. 30, the day before Lawson's case was to appear in court, allowing the local police enforcement to lapse. But Lawson and other bar owners can still be fined or have their liquor licenses suspended by the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission if they are not in compliance with Stitt's statewide curfew.

Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. (Some stories require a subscription.)

