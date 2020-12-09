11 p.m. curfew is killing business, Oklahoma City bar owner complains

OKLAHOMA CITY — COVID-19 sure doesn’t discriminate, but a state curfew hurts some businesses more than others.
Restaurants and bars are currently required to close between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m. per an amended executive order by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Businesses in these industries have to shut their doors and lock up for nine hours, which are some of the most profitable hours of the week for most bars.
Adam Lawson owns Six Shooter Saloon in Oklahoma City, a country bar that opens on Friday and Saturday nights. Lawson is one of several bar owners who decided to take legal action against the curfew restrictions. The city, through an amended emergency proclamation by Mayor David Holt, temporarily imposed fines and potential jail time for those businesses open past 11 p.m.
"I don’t want to go to jail. I don’t want the staff that I do have to go to jail," Lawson said. "I just want to make a living and take care of my family and maybe get a house again someday."
Holt amended the proclamation again on Nov. 30, the day before Lawson's case was to appear in court, allowing the local police enforcement to lapse. But Lawson and other bar owners can still be fined or have their liquor licenses suspended by the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission if they are not in compliance with Stitt's statewide curfew.
Featured news video: Tulsa World Magazine's 2020 Tulsans of the Year
Gallery: Tulsa-area pets in need of homes
Elaine
Lola
Eleanor
Izzie
Dora
Cheese
Diego
Little Mama
Lupen
Slate
Harold
Ariel
Breezy
Dandelion
Arlo
Sammie
Gizmo
Allan
Percy
Tallulah
Gloria
Pudge
Delilah
Bruno
Buddy
Gypsy
Samson
Rocco
Thunder
Boo
Frankie
Percy Lou
Chrissy
Teddy
Sable
Toby
Mr. Heckles
Oakley
Giana
Archie
Star
Samus
Johnny
Bonnie
Coco
Carlos
Georgie
Ditch the feeling of disconnection by being in the know.
Broken Arrow man credits weight loss to 10,000 miles of dog walks
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.