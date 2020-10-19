$10,000 in gift cards to be raffled off Nov. 2 at Supermercados Morelos in Tulsa, OKC

Locally owned grocery chain Supermercados Morelos will be giving out $10,000 in gift cards as part of its 17-year anniversary.

The 100 gift cards valued at $100 will be given out on November 2 at a total of eight Supermercados venues in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Customers will be encouraged to enter the raffle each time they shop at any Supermercados Morelos location.