$10,000 in gift cards to be raffled off Nov. 2 at Supermercados Morelos in Tulsa, OKC

A customer passes a Jarritos soft drink display at Supermercados Las Americas International at 31ts Street and Sheridan in March 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file

Locally owned grocery chain Supermercados Morelos will be giving out $10,000 in gift cards as part of its 17-year anniversary.

The 100 gift cards valued at $100 will be given out on November 2 at a total of eight Supermercados venues in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Customers will be encouraged to enter the raffle each time they shop at any Supermercados Morelos location.

The Tulsa locations are at 1515 N. Harvard Ave.; 12920 E. 31st St.; 2119 S. Garnett Road; and 5147 S. Peoria Ave.

