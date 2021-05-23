Business viewpoint: Tulsa ransomware attack shows need to address cybersecurity

Indeed, as Congress mulls action to tighten cybersecurity restrictions — just weeks after President Biden installed a former NSA official as the nation’s first National Cyber Director — the attack on Tulsa underscores the need for public and private actors to reexamine their cybersecurity protections and implement response plans that can be followed in the event of a cyberattack.

From a legal perspective, there are at least three things that every business or governmental entity should do immediately to minimize the threat of cyberattacks.

First, all businesses and governmental actors should ensure that they understand how their network or website works and what sensitive information, if any, is accessible through it.

Understanding this can help inform what protections are needed and if any federal or state law requires that certain protections be taken. Particularly in light of recent changes in state data privacy laws across the county, businesses need to make sure that they and their vendors are complying with new and often misunderstood data security requirements.