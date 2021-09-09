Bureau of Narcotics announces two raids of eastern Oklahoma cannabis grow sites

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announced the seizure of nearly 5,000 cannabis plants from two rural grow sites with aid from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, whose director called a partnership between the two groups "essential."

A news release issued Thursday from OBN spokesman Mark Woodward indicates agents served a search warrant at a farm in Depew that — though it had proper licensing — was reportedly "selling marijuana out-of-state on the illicit market."

Woodward said authorities carried out a similar search warrant in Latimer County for an unlicensed grow operation, and that the two raids combined resulted in "several arrests" as well as the seizure of more than 4,900 plants. The release did not identify anyone who was arrested or charged, nor did it specify which businesses were the subjects of the raids.

The Tulsa World asked Woodward this week to discuss updates on the agency's enforcement efforts and the status of its work finding "ghost owners," or Oklahoma residents who falsely claim majority ownership in businesses on behalf of out-of-state entities.

He did not do so, but said in the news release that the two facilities raided this week are among "dozens" of such sites OBN agents have shut down since April.