Bullpen leads Drillers over Cardinals

Tulsa's bullpen responded to the challenge as four relievers gave up just one run over 8 1/3 innings and Andy Pages and Kody Hoese led the offense as the Drillers claimed a win Tuesday against the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field in Springfield Mo. The victory improved the Drillers' record to 7-3.

Los Angeles Dodgers top pitching prospect Bobby Miller made his second start for Tulsa but struggled early, failing to finish the first inning. After earning the first two outs, Miller walked Jordan Walker. Moises Gomez followed with a single, then Malcom Nunez singled to center, scoring Walker for a 1-0 lead. The run prompted manager Scott Hennessey to the mound to replace Miller due to reaching his pitch limit for the inning.

Tulsa reliever Justin Hagenman finished the inning, holding the Cardinals at just one run, and the offense responded in the third. Hoese led the inning off with a single, and Michael Busch followed with a two-out base hit. Pages drove in Hoese with another single to tie the game 1-1.

The game remained tied until the fifth inning when Tulsa rattled off three runs. Hoese began the inning with a double and came in to score on Devin Mann's RBI single. Busch earned a walk two batters later, and Springfield's catcher, Pedro Pages, committed a throwing error that advanced Mann to third. A double from Andy Pages brought in both baserunners, giving Tulsa a 4-1 lead.

The Cardinals scored one run in the sixth on Pedro Pages RBI double, setting the final margin at 4-2.