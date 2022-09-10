Bulldogs’ offense explodes during 43-3 win

Cutlines:

(46) Tahlequah's Beckett Robinson is tackled by Wagoner's Witt Edwards (1) and Keyton Cole (24). Photo by John Ferguson

(47) Gabe Rodriguez (20) finds running room while the Tahlequah defender is briefly slowed down. Photo by John Ferguson

What a difference a week makes for the Wagoner offense Friday night.

The Bulldogs were anemic in a 9-7 loss seven days ago, but rebounded in a big way over Class 6AII Tahlequah by a 43-3 score.

An Odom Field crowd of 2,000 watched the Class 4A’s No. 4 Wagoner defense play well again, but was joined by the offense for seven touchdowns.

“I’m proud of the way the offense rebounded like it did,” said Bulldog coach Dale Condict.

Gabe Rodriguez and Kale Charboneau led the scoring eruption.

Rodriguez scored three TDs on runs of 15 and 44 yards, caught a TD pass and threw a two-point conversion toss to Alex Shieldnight. Charboneau scored twice on runs of 1 and 4 yards. He added a 43-yard TD pass to Rodriguez.

The Bulldog depth was revealed late in the third quarter when Charboneau went down with a leg cramp. Rodriguez steps in and runs 44 yards for a TD on the first play.

“We had to dial in and a lot to prove,” Rodriguez said of the team’s big night.

“They (the coaches) had a better game plan,” Charboneau said. “And, have less mistakes and fewer interceptions.”

Wagoner (now 1-1) had five turnovers against Coweta the week before. The Bulldogs also had four interceptions.

Charboneau, who hit 9 of 13 pass attempts with only one interception against Tahlequah, made up for mistakes last week by getting a third-quarter interception of his own and returned it 55 yards. The next play Rodriguez ran it 44 yards for a score.

Rodriguez finished with overall excellence with 87 yards rushing on eight carries. He caught seven passes for 109 yards.

Tahlequah falls to 0-2 on the season.

WAGONER 43, TAHLEQUAH 3

Tahlequah;3;0;0;0;-;3;

Wagoner;8;7;28;0;-;43;

WAG–Kale Charboneau 1 run (Alex Shieldnight pass from Gabe Rodriguez)

TAH–FG, Bodee Jimerson 26

WAG–Rodriguez 43 pass from Charboneau (Ethan Muehlenweg kick)

WAG–Rodriguez 15 run (Muehlenweg kick)

WAG–Charboneau 4 run (Muehlenweg kick)

WAG–Braylan Roberson 18 run (Muehlenweg kick)

WAG–Rodriguez 44 run (Muehlenweg kick)