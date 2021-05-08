BUDDY
Arctic Salt will open Thursday and Earthbound Trading Company Friday.
A Kansas, Oklahoma, man died Sunday afternoon after being injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Delaware County, the Oklahoma Highw…
Northeast OK feeling 'squeeze' of not being able to recycle; Tulsa facility expected to be down several months
A lithium ion battery recycled at the wrong facility in Tulsa wrought millions of dollars in damage, cost at least 40 people their jobs and resulted in the diversion of the city's recyclables to a furnace for the next seven months.
The 270,000-square-foot sortation center will be built on land near the airport and is scheduled to open late this year.
Distribution center planned on land near Tulsa International Airport
The state's largest member-owned health insurer and Tulsa-based Saint Francis Health System failed to agree on a new contract by the April 30 deadline, meaning Saint Francis will no longer be part of the BCBSOK network as of July 29.
A jury found Malik Omar Vance, 23, guilty and recommended a 13-year sentence, which District Judge Sharon Holmes opted to suspend when she sentenced him Friday.
Madre's Mexican Kitchen will take over the building that once was home to the original Mahogany Prime Steakhouse, at 6823 S. Yale Ave.
Editorial: Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado needs to be careful about lending the credibility of his uniform to political, controversial ideas
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado needs to show more discretion about who he speaks to and who he appears with, the editorials says. Further, he should leave his uniform in the closet and wear a business suit when attending speaking engagements where there's any chance that his comments or his appearance with a controversial organization could be misread.
The Tulsa metro area joins the Fresno, California, metro area as newcomers to the 1 million-plus club with Tuesday's release of the 2020 population estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Michael Overall: An old rail yard left a gaping hole in downtown Tulsa, but now it's a huge opportunity
It remains to be seen how much the final project will resemble early plans for it, but Santa Fe Square could be one of the most important downtown developments since Oneok Field.