The mascot of Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios Route 66 got a mask on Friday. The mask was made by artist Adam Carnes. Tulsa now has a mask mandate to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
Buck Atoms gets a mask
Mike Simons
Staff Photographer
Mike has worked for the Tulsa World from 1995-2000 and from 2005-present. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Photographic Arts/Journalism. He lives in Owasso with his wife Brandi and daughters Sonnie and Sarah.
