Bryce McKinnis: Taking risks, regardless of outcome, feeds the soul

Of course I was nervous.

I walked into Titan Sports Complex in South Tulsa at 12:02 p.m. Saturday for the Tulsa Oilers open tryout. Fifty-eight minutes before the scheduled start of NFL-combine-style workout, most of the Indoor Football League hopefuls were already on the indoor soccer pitch throwing and catching passes.

I expected to compete against talented athletes, and I knew they would have worked as hard as I had to prepare. Despite everything I’d overcome — fear of risk, failure “doing” — seeing them on the field ramped my jitters.

I signed in at the front table, where I was given a grey tee shirt with the black and yellow Tulsa Oilers emblem, a white parchment reading “99” and small pins to attach the paper to the back of the shirt. I reached for a resolution to my nerves. I considered the other prospects were probably as anxious as I was. I don’t know if that’s true, but it settled the gentle shake in my hands long enough to fasten the No. 99. onto the back of the shirt.

I changed into it, and opened the waist-high door to enter the pitch. Don’t let them intimidate you from your routine, I told myself. While the other prospects continued to throw and catch, I found an open spot on the turf and started my warm-up routine, ignoring the impulse to stack myself up against the talent across the field.

I finished my stretch just as the coaches rounded the players into a huddle. Oilers Head Coach Marvin Jones divided us into position groups. The evaluator working with kickers told me to first work with the wide receivers then meet him after.

They timed our 40-yard dash on the turf then our 3-cone on the outdoor field. It took at least an hour to get through everybody. The evaluators instructed us not to ask them our times, so I left without knowing how I performed in this part of the tryout — probably for the best.

The receivers went back inside for the skill portion of the tryout, where I hoped to excel, but there was hardly a chance to. At least 50 receivers dispersed on the field (admittedly I may have anxiously exaggerated this count), and about 20 athletes blended into the middle of the pack while only one or two excelled athletically and skill-wise. A dozen or so quarterback prospects threw routes one at a time. Some of the more assertive receivers slyly jumped the order of the line. It became increasingly difficult to run a route and catch a pass.

After finally reaching the top of the line to catch a 5-yard hitch, it felt like 10 minutes passed before I had the chance to run a 3-step slant on the opposite side.

Another 30 minutes passed. In that time, I was thrown four balls, only three of them catchable as the quarterbacks adjusted to throwing the lighter composite IFL ball. I grew discouraged and reverted to the emotions I felt when I entered the tryout, the same I addressed in my Saturday column; what am I doing here, wasting my time trying out for a semi-professional football team when I haven’t caught a competitive pass in six years?

The coaches merged the cornerbacks and receivers to run one-on-one routes. If the line was disorganized before, it became full-out chaos after the merger. I found TJ Eckert, fellow UCO alumnus, a quarterback hopeful with whom I had worked out twice to prepare for Saturday. On our turn, we agreed to run a post-corner route — it runs vertically up the field then breaks 45 degrees inside for about three steps then breaks back toward the boundary at the opposite angle.

I only made it to the first break before colliding with the outside shoulder of the cornerback, tripping on his heel and falling onto the turf.

That was bad.

After waiting all that time for a chance, that’s the best I could do? I hung my head like I was balancing a dumbbell on the back of my neck.

The negative emotions, the hesitation and apprehensiveness I had avoided to bring myself to the tryout re-emerged. I wanted to leave the facility, take a new job in another state and throw my cleats away for good.

Like a flash of brilliance, I remembered the kickers were still outside. Why should I wait another 10 minutes to catch one more pass? The clock was ticking on the tryout, and I had promised to meet them eventually. I dismissed myself and exited onto the outdoor field. Maybe I still had a chance to become an Oiler.

I met the aforementioned evaluator and there were three other kickers outside. Having kicked since the 40-yard dash, they had a leg up, but after my wipeout on the turf, there was nothing for me to lose. A desperate confidence overcame me.

The coach allowed me to warm up on the soccer net. I did for maybe three minutes, but I was ready. A few more kicks into the net wouldn’t change that.

We went straight into the “charting” section of the workout, where it counts. Two cones were set about 35 yards away, marking the arena football uprights. At 9 feet wide, they’re about half the width of the NFL pipes. It’s a tight window, and from that distance, they felt as close together as my shoulders.

The Oilers were looking for the best, kickers included; the coach had us kick against the harsh, unrelenting wind rather than with it. If you went outside Saturday, you know what I’m talking about. But something about made my competitive side swell. Why can’t I be the best?

I struck my first ball dead center with clean rotation and solid distance. My second attempt was sub-par, but I hit the ball better with each attempt after. With the exception of one other kick I hit wide right, I was money. We continued kicking after the charting. Altogether, I missed twice.

I asked the evaluator if we could hit some kickoffs. That’s what I worked on most to prepare for the tryout as it was my biggest weakness, and I wanted to leave no stone unturned. He liked the idea. By this point, timed sprints and routes I had run were catching up to me. My right hip flexor, perhaps the most essential muscle for a right-footed kicker, tightened and radiated a medium-sharp pain. Knowing I had little left in the tank, I set my mind to hitting one great kickoff.

I set the ball on the tee as another kicker, Ross, held it to keep the wind from knocking it down (thank you, Ross, for your sportsmanship). I took my regular seven steps back, five over and set my feet for the approach. I started towards the ball, picking up momentum with each step. Right, left, right, left, right. I arrived onto my plant foot, stuck it into the ground and swung my right leg back. I powered through the ball and kept my eyes fixed on the tee as the ball disappeared from view.

There’s no telling exactly how far I hit the ball on the soccer pitch, but I launched it past midfield with perfect end-over-end rotation. It lifted into the air with great height and hang time, all into the wind. It landed exactly on the spot the evaluator asked me to place it — but about 7 yards behind him.

I was satisfied with the kick and my overall performance during that portion. There was no need to continue kicking. I had proved what I hoped to.

We all exited the field. By the time we made it back into the building, the quarterbacks and receivers were leaving. I spoke briefly to the evaluator, who said he would stay in touch. We exchanged phone numbers.

For a tryout that had shown little promise for a positive outcome a half-hour before, I left feeling I had redeemed myself.

Leaving the facility, I couldn't help but feel pride for all that I had accomplished in the tryout and while preparing for it. I took a risk. I set out for a high goal. I pushed myself to train harder than ever, overcame injury, stayed disciplined and persevered through failure.

I accomplished something more challenging than I thought I was capable of three months ago. Whether I become an Oiler or not, it was worth it if only for what I learned about myself.