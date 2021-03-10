Broken Arrow's Taleyah Jones voted Ms. Outside in Tulsa World online poll

Taleyah Jones

Broken Arrow * 5-9 * Guard * Jr.

Season averages: 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 steals

Votes received: 2,827

Next five vote-getters: Jordan Chancellor, Verdigris; Carrigan Hill, B.T. Washington; Elise Hill, Holland Hall; Kate Bradley, Bixby; Jenikka Boone, Liberty

FROM HEAD COACH MIKE DOONEY

“A character kid, the kind that every coach dreams about coaching. Does everything you ask of her and absorbs everything you say. A great teammate, works hard on her own without being pushed, and her parents are delightful to deal with. Every single team we played this year was so keyed on stopping her that she had to work extra hard to get open. Next year, she’ll have more help and I think she’s just going to explode. I wouldn’t be surprised if she averages 28 points per game."

JONES ON BEING MS. OUTSIDE