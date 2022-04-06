Brin will not play in spring game, expected to be ready for fall

Returning quarterback Davis Brin will not participate in the University of Tulsa's spring football game Saturday, a university official confirmed Wednesday to the Tulsa World.

Brin had an unspecified surgery on his non-throwing hand after last season. He has suited up and thrown in 7-on-7 this spring, but he has not played in scrimmages nor team sessions.

The decision to sit Brin was described as "precautionary" by the university, which specified that his absence was a team decision rather than a medical protocol.