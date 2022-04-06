 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brin will not play in spring game, expected to be ready for fall

Returning quarterback Davis Brin will not participate in the University of Tulsa's spring football game Saturday, a university official confirmed Wednesday to the Tulsa World.

Brin had an unspecified surgery on his non-throwing hand after last season. He has suited up and thrown in 7-on-7 this spring, but he has not played in scrimmages nor team sessions.

The decision to sit Brin was described as "precautionary" by the university, which specified that his absence was a team decision rather than a medical protocol.

Tulsa school board to get two newcomers

