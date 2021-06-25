Briefs: Four businesses join Wagoner Chamber of Commerce

Beauty& Bronzed Studio, 413 W Cherokee St, Wagoner
Shannon and Tera Moore are the owners alongside their two Daughters Brittanny and Bethanny Moore. It is a small family business that has many visions ahead in the future including expansions and additional services. B&B STUDIO is Wagoner's one-stop-shop!
We are a Full-service Hair and Tanning Studio that offers UV tanning in level 3 & level 4, lay-down or stand-up beds. We have a state-of-the-art Versa Spa Spray Tanning System.
Top Shelf, Designer Tanning Lotions, Signature Sunless Lotions as well as UV teeth whitening, and many boutique items.
Brittanny offers High Quality, Professional Hair Care and keeps up with all the latest trends. she carries name-brand hair Products in her salon for retail and she is also certified in hand-tied hair extensions. You can find them on social media @beautyandbronzed and feel free to give them a call at 918-485-0015.
Mo’s Café, 1520 OK-51, Wagoner, OK
Mo’s Café is serving up incredible breakfasts and lunches. They have new ownership and our excited to welcome all of Wagoner to experience their new dishes and old favorites. They are open every day from 6am-2pm, the kitchen closes at 1:30pm.
The 28 Dispensary, 3138 Highway 51, Hulbert, OK
The 28disepensary is now open! Their mission is to treat every patient with compassion, concern, and care. They are conveniently located near Fort Gibson Lake on Highway 51 and directly across from Sequoyah State Park. They offer daily specials, happy hours, random deals, and discounts. They are open Monday – Thursday 9 am – 9 pm, Friday- Saturday 9 am – 11 pm, and Sunday 9 am – 7 pm.
Wolf’s Heating & Air Conditioning, LLC
"The summer heat is coming! Wolf’s Heating and Air is proud to provide indoor air quality products, maintenance, repairs, as well as installation services for both residential and commercial heating & air conditioning services. They accept all major credit cards and have financing options available. Give them a call at (918) 633-9077."