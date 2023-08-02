OUTBREAK POLICY: The State Department launched a new bureau Tuesday aimed at making the battle against global outbreaks a lasting priority of U.S. foreign policy, which includes the President's Emergency Program for AIDS Relief, though the program is caught up in the political battle over abortion.

CRISIS DEEPENS: A French military transport plane carrying Europeans departed Niger on Tuesday as France, Italy and Spain announced evacuations, concerned they risked becoming trapped after a military coup against President Mohamed Bazoum.

AMAZON CARE: Amazon said Tuesday it is adding video telemedicine visits in all 50 states to a virtual clinic it launched last fall through its website or app, as the e-commerce giant pushes deeper into care delivery.

WEST BANK: A Palestinian gunman opened fire Tuesday in an Israeli settlement east of Jerusalem, wounding six people before being shot and killed, Israeli police said. Later, a 15-year-old Palestinian who allegedly tried to stab soldiers in the West Bank was shot and killed. Also Tuesday, an Israeli human rights group said Israel is holding over 1,200 detainees — nearly all of them Palestinians — without charge or trial.

ABORTION BAN: Indiana's six abortion clinics stopped providing abortions Monday ahead of the state's near-total abortion ban officially taking effect and as a petition is pending before the state's high court asking it to keep the ban on hold while legal action continues, clinic officials said Tuesday.

FRAUD: Russell Laffitte, who once headed a highly respected bank in the South Carolina Lowcountry, was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in federal prison for helping convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh steal nearly $2 million from clients' legal settlements.

— Associated Press