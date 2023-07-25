MERCENARIES: Thousands of Russia-linked Wagner group mercenaries have arrived in Belarus since the group's short lived rebellion, a military monitoring group said Monday, after Wagner forces were welcomed into the country following a failed revolt.

BOMBING: A suicide bomber on Monday targeted a military training academy in Somalia, killing 25 soldiers in the capital of Mogadishu, a senior army officer said.

DEADLY WEATHER: Landslides triggered by torrential rains blocked several key roads in northern Pakistan, stranding tourists and disrupting traffic, officials said Monday, as the death toll from weather-related incidents in the past month rose to at least 133.

CAPSIZED: An overloaded passenger boat capsized Monday off Indonesia's Sulawesi island, killing 15 people, rescuers said Monday; 33 other passengers survived.

K-9 PROBE: An investigation has been launched into why an Ohio officer allowed his police dog to attack a Black truck driver who was surrendering with his hands raised on July 4, despite State Highway Patrol troopers urging the officer to hold the dog back, according to new details reported Monday.

APPEAL: The fate of a controversial natural gas pipeline in West Virginia may rest with the U.S. Supreme Court, as the state on Monday appealed a lower court's ruling that temporarily blocked construction despite a congressional order clearing the way for the project.

— Associated Press