G20 MEETING: The final meeting of climate and environment ministers from the world's largest economies ended without an agreement or joint statement Friday in Chennai, India, despite pleas from leading figures for nations to show a united front on climate change.

CAPITOL RIOT: Thomas Sibick of Buffalo, New York, who stole a badge and radio from Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fan one during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Friday to more than four years in prison.

DONALD TRUMP: Donald Trump asked the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Friday to reverse a federal judge's decision to keep his hush-money criminal case in a New York state court that the former president claims is "very unfair" to him.

TAIWAN: The U.S. on Friday announced $345 million in military aid for Taiwan, in what is the Biden administration's first major package drawing on America's own stockpiles to help Taiwan counter China.

EXTREME WEATHER: Nearly 200 million people in the United States, or 60% of the U.S. population, are under a heat advisory or flood warning or watch and have been since Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

DEFENSE BILL: The Senate passed a massive annual defense bill late Thursday that would deliver a 5.2% pay raise for service members and keep the nation's military operating, avoiding partisan policy battles with an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote.

— Associated Press