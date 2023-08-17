TREATY: The Czech Republic on Wednesday completed the ratification of a defense treaty with the United States that deepens military cooperation and makes it easier to deploy U.S. troops in Czech territory.

NEW JET: The U.S. Air Force will invest $235 million to help a startup manufacturer build a jet with a blended-wing body officials say could provide greater range and efficiency for military tankers and cargo planes and perhaps eventually be used to carry airline passengers, JetZero and the Air Force announced Wednesday.

TRANS RIGHTS: North Carolina's Senate and House voted minutes apart Wednesday to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill limiting LGBTQ+ instruction in the early grades. Both chambers also voted to override Cooper's veto of another bill banning trans girls from playing on girls' sports teams; the House also overrode another ban gender-affirming treatments for trans minors.

RATE HIKES: Most Federal Reserve officials last month still regarded high inflation as an ongoing threat that could require further interest rate increases, according to the minutes of their July 25-26 meeting released Wednesday.

MILITARY BUILDUP: China appears to be constructing an airstrip on a disputed South China Sea island also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan, according to satellite photos analyzed Wednesday by The Associated Press.

FISH BAN: The U.S. is looking to ban importation and exportation of Banggai cardinalfish, a threatened species of a tropical fish that conservation groups have long said is exploited by the pet trade, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Tuesday.