AIR SAFETY: The Federal Aviation Administration, which was heavily criticized for the way it approved the Boeing 737 Max before two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019, said Wednesday it is more clearly explaining the kind of critical safety information that must be disclosed for certification of new, large passenger planes.

TENSIONS: NATO said Wednesday it was stepping up surveillance of the Black Sea region as it condemned Russia's exit from a landmark deal that allowed Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, the same day a Russian fighter jet fired flares and struck another U.S. drone over Syrian airspace.

CAPITOL RIOT: Georgia high school student Bruno Joseph Cua, who stormed the U.S. Capitol, assaulted a police officer and sat in a Senate floor chair reserved for the vice president during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, was sentenced Wednesday to a year in prison.

NOMINEES: President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley to lead the Social Security Administration. The White House also nominated Gen. David W. Allvin to serve as the Air Force's next top general.

CRANE FIRE: A towering construction crane caught fire Wednesday morning high above Manhattan, causing its long arm to snap off, smash against a building and plummet to the street as people ran for their lives below. Several were injured.

DEADLY TYPHOON: Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving at least six people dead and displacing thousands as it flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides.

