OATH KEEPERS: Michael Greene of Indianapolis, a security operations leader hired by the far-right Oath Keepers group — whose acquittal of conspiracy charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot marked a rare setback for prosecutors — was sentenced Friday to two years of probation for his misdemeanor trespassing conviction.

CAPITOL RIOT: Matthew Brackley, 39, of Waldoboro, Maine, a former Republican legislative candidate who traveled to Washington for former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, 2021, was arrested Friday and charged with federal crimes in the U.S. Capitol riot, officials said.

ISRAEL: Thousands of Israelis joined a march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Friday in a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's vow to push through a controversial overhaul of the judiciary system.

INDIA: Rescuers found five more bodies Friday in India's western Maharashtra state, raising the death toll from a landslide triggered by torrential rains this week to at least 21 with many others feared trapped under the debris, officials said.

NAVY: President Joe Biden on Friday chose Adm. Lisa Franchetti to lead the Navy. If confirmed, she will be the first woman to be a Pentagon service chief and the first female member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Biden's decision goes against the recommendation of his Pentagon chief but Franchetti, the vice chief of operations for the Navy, has broad command and executive experience and insiders considered her to be the top choice for the job.

HELICOPTER CRASH: No survivors were found after a helicopter carrying four people crashed in a shallow lake in Alaska's North Slope region, officials said Friday. It was chartered by a government agency, according to the company that operated the flight. It was reported overdue late Thursday.