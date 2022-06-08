Branjae tour includes shows in Harlem, Manhattan

Tulsa music artist Branjae is launching “The Debut Tour” with a June 15 show at the Apollo Theatre in Harlem and subsequent shows in Manhattan.
The tour will include Branjae returning to the area for Woodyfest in Okemah (July 17), a performance at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in Muskogee (July 21) and Harvest Fest in Spavinaw (Sept. 10).
For information, go to branjaemusic.com.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
