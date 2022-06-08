 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Branjae tour includes shows in Harlem, Manhattan

Branjae

Branjae, shown during a 2018 performance, will perform at Harlem's Apollo Theatre. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule/ Tulsa World

Tulsa music artist Branjae is launching “The Debut Tour” with a June 15 show at the Apollo Theatre in Harlem and subsequent shows in Manhattan.

The tour will include Branjae returning to the area for Woodyfest in Okemah (July 17), a performance at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in Muskogee (July 21) and Harvest Fest in Spavinaw (Sept. 10).

For information, go to branjaemusic.com.

