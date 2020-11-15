Bottom of page teaser

Community Christmas tree lighting event
Oklahoma's new weekly cases and positivity rates both set highs, with 83% of the state's counties in the red zone for high levels of community spread.
"If there's a patient who needs an ICU bed, RMRS (the Oklahoma Regional Medical Response System) and the hospital would work in conjunction to find that patient a bed," a spokesman said of the situation in Tulsa. "They would work within the county to find an ICU bed. If there weren't any in the county, then they would just go further out until they found one.
Politics is behind lack of statewide mask mandate, Oklahoma health officials say as COVID-19 spike continues
More than half of Tulsa County ZIP codes now are in red for severe risk of virus spread, according to Tulsa Health Department data; 18 ZIP codes are now in orange (high risk).
The Disney man was accused along with his wife of injecting Melissa Vermillion with meth and recording her death. His death in jail is now an OSBI investigation, according to the sheriff.
“The way that rooms are being rationed right now is you have to be one of the worst possible cases before you get a hospital bed," he said, noting most patients were from outside the city where no mask mandates are in place.
The now former president of the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board said leaders of the Oklahoma House and Senate should now replace appointees with ties to Epic Charter Schools. #oklaed
"I hesitated before going in as I watched over 15 customers come and go without face masks," said Tulsa resident Eileen Nash.
The record number of COVID-19 infections across the state continued Sunday after the Oklahoma Department of Health reported 3,923 new cases and 12 more deaths.
COVID-19: 3,923 new cases, 12 more deaths; record statewide virus surge continues
