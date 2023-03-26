When the University of Tulsa hosted a Blue & Gold fundraising gala at the Reynolds Center, classy entertainment was required. TU made the perfect choice: the versatile, talented Booker Gillespie Trio, generally known for being a jazz outfit but with the ability to add velvety touches to virtually any piece of music.

During the ’80s, Gillespie was a locally renowned vocalist even before his graduation from Cascia Hall. He sang with the Oklahoma State University Concert Chorale and the OSU Jazz Ensemble, and his talent has taken him all over the U.S. and to Europe.

This year, Gillespie commemorates 36 years as a singer and actor. He has been featured in several high-profile musicals at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, and on many occasions he was a headliner on the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame stage.

Find Gillespie and bandmates Frank Brown (guitar) and Jim Bates (bass) at downtown Tulsa venues like the LowDown nightclub and the Sisserou’s restaurant.