Bob Doucette: Next generation of leadership given toxic blueprint for power

What is particularly concerning is a shrinking number of people remember what governing looked like before the 1990s. And a growing chunk of the electorate — millennial and Gen Z voters — has never known anything but the combative political struggles we toil under now.

This type of blueprint for achieving power informs the decisions today’s leaders make.

Rather than run a conventional campaign in 2016, Trump chose the path of the disrupter. His tactics were decidedly and wildly different than his GOP rivals. Plenty of people were repulsed by his campaign, but many others took notes, especially after Trump knocked off every challenger.

Fault Trump if you will, but his style produced energy not seen in his competitors’ campaigns, and energy is what ambitious politicians covet. That carried over into governing; comity was out, combat was in.

Before Trump, there was Ted Cruz. The Texas senator vaulted himself into prominence not by feat of legislative prowess, but by using debt ceiling votes — once a matter of technocratic routine — to force government shutdowns. The shutdowns themselves achieved nothing, but everyone knows who Cruz is now.

Notoriety, rather than accomplishment, became the trophy, even if it flirted with economic brinksmanship.