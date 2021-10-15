Bob Doucette: Next generation of leadership given toxic blueprint for power

A few years back, we welcomed the first group of American teens who had never known life before the internet.
As someone straddling that pre-online divide, it was curious story. One one side, you have millennials, Generation X, baby boomers and every other living generation who can recall when computerized information was limited to what could fit in a single device, rather than having access to a worldwide network housing all the world’s knowledge.
On the other side is Generation Z. In the same way they may never understand the mysteries of a manual transmission, Gen Z will also forgo the joys of mining for wisdom in a public library’s card catalog.
This brings to mind a similar divide in generational memory that’s cropped up in the civic world. It separates our younger voters and future leaders from everyone else, and it’s far less amusing.
On one side, you had elected leaders who, even when embroiled in the bitterest partisan battles, could find ways to make the grand bargain. In a clash of Washington titans, President Ronald Reagan and Democratic House Speaker Tip O’Neill found room outside their respective party agendas to make deals.
That began to change in the 1990s.
When Georgia Republican Newt Gingrich took over leadership of the House GOP and later became House speaker, he introduced a new and considerably more aggressive approach to opposition politics. Rivals were no longer competitors. They were enemies.
“People like me are what stand between us and Auschwitz,” Gingrich said in 1994. “I see evil all around me every day.”
To be fair, President Bill Clinton and his acolytes like strategist James Carville knew how to throw a few elbows, too, though maybe not as sharply as Gingrich.
Toss in the rise of partisan media, and the battle lines became even more rigidly defined. The space between opposing sides used to be where Reagan and O’Neill would forge an accord. That gulf evolved into a figurative no man’s land: Cross that divide at your own risk.
Further developments accelerated this evolution.
Clinton’s impeachment left a bitter taste in the mouths of many. The 2000 election, with its outcome decided by the U.S. Supreme Court, added further animosity.
While 9/11 briefly brought Americans together, it didn’t last. Mounting casualties in Afghanistan and Iraq, the absence of weapons of mass destruction and overall chaos well after the “Mission Accomplished” banner was unveiled further anchored the political classes into their respective trenches.
It didn’t get any better over the next two presidencies. The Great Recession, lingering Middle East wars and the rise of Donald Trump coincided with deepening fissures and outright enmity. I don’t use that word hyperbolically; people showed up at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 with a gallows, after all.
What is particularly concerning is a shrinking number of people remember what governing looked like before the 1990s. And a growing chunk of the electorate — millennial and Gen Z voters — has never known anything but the combative political struggles we toil under now.
This type of blueprint for achieving power informs the decisions today’s leaders make.
Rather than run a conventional campaign in 2016, Trump chose the path of the disrupter. His tactics were decidedly and wildly different than his GOP rivals. Plenty of people were repulsed by his campaign, but many others took notes, especially after Trump knocked off every challenger.
Fault Trump if you will, but his style produced energy not seen in his competitors’ campaigns, and energy is what ambitious politicians covet. That carried over into governing; comity was out, combat was in.
Before Trump, there was Ted Cruz. The Texas senator vaulted himself into prominence not by feat of legislative prowess, but by using debt ceiling votes — once a matter of technocratic routine — to force government shutdowns. The shutdowns themselves achieved nothing, but everyone knows who Cruz is now.
Notoriety, rather than accomplishment, became the trophy, even if it flirted with economic brinksmanship.
Similar comparisons could be made to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. He hasn’t achieved much as a lawmaker but fashioned an unapologetically leftist campaign that rang true to more voters than many thought possible.
His uncompromising style didn’t bode well for becoming the nation’s chief executive, but that didn’t matter to the millions who powered his surprisingly strong election-year insurgency against establishment favorite Hillary Clinton.
So, this is where we are now. The skillful art of politicking from decades past has few role models in office today. But there are numerous playbooks mimicking the pugilism of the last several years.
The problem is there comes a time when the nation’s troubles actually need solving. There are two major political parties, not one, represented in government. At some point, both sides will need to come together to keep Social Security solvent, address climate change and place the country in a position of strength in the face of competing foreign powers.
My fear is that as new American leaders rise, they’ll copy what they’ve seen of late.
I’d like to think the deal-making of old hasn’t gone the way of the card catalog and stick shift. But I’m not seeing any evidence that nearly three decades of governing by combat has run its course, and there are too few people left to show the next generation of leaders that there can be another way.
