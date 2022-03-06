Bob Doucette: Are we losing the meaning of the word 'freedom'? (copy)

At a truck stop in the northeastern Oklahoma town of Big Cabin, about a thousand people greeted truckers taking part in “the People’s Convoy,” a sort of rolling demonstration against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and mask rules.

One of the people who was there took his son, telling a Tulsa World correspondent he “just wanted my son to learn about freedom and liberty.”

Thousands of miles to the east, other scenes are unfolding. Russian troops, tanks, trucks and aircraft plunged into Ukraine, seeking to carry out a yearslong ambition of Vladimir Putin to swallow Russia’s smaller neighbor and rebuild an empire of old.

Those troops got a greeting of their own. The Ukrainian military has been stubbornly resilient, inflicting heavy casualties on the invaders. Citizens are manning roadblocks and ambushing tank columns. An entertainer-turned-politician, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is digging in with his top aides and his troops as Kyiv is shelled and bombed.

If you’ve been paying any attention, you’re likely familiar with the phrase “Slava Ukraini,” or “Glory to Ukraine,” and a response from Zelenskyy when he was offered U.S. assistance to flee besieged Kyiv: “I need ammunition, not a ride.”

This juxtaposition of patriotic expression is extreme, but telling. In both scenes, there are people seeking to uphold their freedoms. But I’m wondering if the term is being misused here at home.

With the convoy, and any number of similar protests, the theme has been consistent: People don’t want the government telling them they have to get vaccinated, and they don’t want to be forced to wear a mask.

Generally speaking, Americans don’t like being told what to do. I get that. I don’t like it, either. But getting to the heart of our protests, we need to call it what it is: resistance to an inconvenience.

Masks are uncomfortable. They look funny. They muffle our speech when we talk. But that’s about it.

Vaccines made our arms sore. In most cases, we had to get more than one. For the vast majority of us who got one, they made us feel dumpy for a day or two. Other than that, no big deal.

The tradeoff for subjecting ourselves to these nuisances was slowing things like illness, hospitalizations, long-term health problems and death. COVID-19 isn’t Ebola, but it’s not the flu, either. We’ve seen how disruptive the pandemic has been, and close to a million Americans have died from it.

But the nature of these precautions has been elevated by many to be an assault on basic freedoms or, worse still, part of some global plot to subjugate the population and turn us into Marxists. If that sounds silly, it’s because it is. But millions of our fellow citizens believe it.

If you want to know what an assault on freedom looks like in America, let me give you a few examples.

When an entire race of people lived in slavery for centuries, that was an attack on their freedoms.

When Indigenous peoples were forced out of their homelands and marched across the country, that was an attack on their freedoms.

When Americans of Japanese descent were evicted from their homes and forced to live in internment camps, that was an attack on their freedoms.

People have been denied their rights to vote, go to school or buy homes in our not-too-distant past.

I could go on, but there’s not enough space here for that sort of detail. Instead, we can look to how well — or how poorly — we’ve addressed these very real and consequential violations of Americans’ rights.

In the cases where wrongs were made right, a good number of people paid a steep price for victory. Some paid with their lives.

Where unaddressed, affected people still suffer.

And that brings me back to Ukraine. For people in that nation, the difference between freedom and subjugation is stark. One of the world’s largest militaries is on the march, trying to revoke Ukrainians’ freedoms with bullets, bombs and rockets.

And they’re fighting back, at great risk to their own lives. Freedom means surviving this war. A loss of freedom means, at best, living under Moscow’s boot heel. At worst, it means death. In this paradigm, freedom is not an obscure concept. It is concrete.

What the Ukrainians are showing us now is a master class in patriotism. There might be slogans, flag-waving and so forth, but that’s just symbolism reflecting real sacrifices made for their country. Working together for the collective good is the only way Ukraine survives this war, and the people there know it.

They do it with the full knowledge that standing up to Russia could kill them.

Something that strikes me about America is that a comparative few of us understand that dilemma. Combat veterans know. Immigrants from conflict zones do, too. But the rest of us — the vast majority of us — do not. It’s been a long time since an invading army spilled American blood on American soil.

Through the decades and centuries, the freedoms we enjoy have become a birthright, but that also means it’s been easy for most of us. We live so freely these days that even the slightest abridgement of our wants and desires is perceived as oppression.

If you find yourself there, I’d recommend watching what’s happening in Kyiv, in Odesa and in Kharkiv. I hope the man who took his son to see the trucker convoy does, too.

I’ve got no problem protesting things the government does that you don’t like. That itself is a cherished American right.

But be sure that when the word “freedom” comes out of your mouth, you’re not elevating an annoyance to a crime. When every preference is equated to a freedom, the word loses its meaning.

