 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Board of regents approves $7 million facilities upgrade for OSU athletics
0 Comments

Board of regents approves $7 million facilities upgrade for OSU athletics

  • 0

STILLWATER  — As the future of the Big 12 became clear Friday morning, the Oklahoma State University A&M board of regents approved upcoming athletic facility upgrade project 

nearly $7 million in athletic facility upgrades on Friday, including projects for the football, softball and wrestling teams.

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News