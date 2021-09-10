Board of regents approves $7 million facilities upgrade for OSU athletics

STILLWATER — As the future of the Big 12 became clear Friday morning, the Oklahoma State University A&M board of regents approved upcoming athletic facility upgrade project
nearly $7 million in athletic facility upgrades on Friday, including projects for the football, softball and wrestling teams.
Eli Lederman
OSU Sports Writer
I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.
