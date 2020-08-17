The Tulsa World’s Let’s Talk virtual town hall this week will focus on the controversy surrounding Tulsa’s Black Lives Matter mural in the historic Greenwood District.
Guests will be Nehemiah Frank, founder and editor of the Black Wall Street Times, and Briana Shea, one of the artists and community organizers who spearheaded the effort to create the sign in celebration of Juneteenth. Frank is also a member of the Tulsa World’s Community Advisory Board.
Wayne Greene, editor of the Tulsa World’s editorial pages, will moderate the discussion. The Let’s Talk virtual town hall series is sponsored by the George Kaiser Family Foundation.
The town hall will be posted on the Tulsa World website and Facebook pages Wednesday morning. Questions for the event can be sent to wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday.
