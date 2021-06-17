BJ
BJ IS A FRIENDLY GENTLE 5 MONTH OLD BORDER COLLIE-HEELER MI PUP BJ ARRIVED AT THE SHELTER /WORMED 6-12-21 ADOPTION... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Northland was the city's largest retail development when it opened, but within a couple of decades most of the storefront windows were boarded up.
- Updated
The Oklahoma City University graduate student is the first new Miss Oklahoma in two years.
- Updated
For sale will be roughly 300 parcels of real estate on which property taxes have not been paid for at least three years. Minimum bids are set at two-thirds of the assessed value or the total amount of the published taxes, interest, costs and fees, whichever is less.
- Updated
OU softball rallied to a 6-2 win over the Florida State Seminoles on Wednesday, but Sooners head coach Patty Gasso still hasn't forgotten about some questionable calls earlier in the Women's College World Series.
- Updated
Veteran Services USA proposes turning the old Crowne Plaza Tulsa-Southern Hills property into a mixed-use development tailored to veterans that would include affordable housing units.
- Updated
This demolition will adversely affect the quality of life of users of River Parks for years to come, says Tulsa resident Jonathan Pinkey.
- Updated
Tulsans have waited a long time for all of this, which was part of the Vision package that passed with an overwhelming majority in 2016, the editorial says.
- Updated
The Muscogee Nation National Council voted 12-0 Thursday evening to purchase the former Cancer Treatment Centers of America facility in south Tulsa.
- Updated
The atmosphere on Crybaby Hill resembled Mardi Gras more than a simple bike race, and several attendees said the long-awaited return of the event itself — and the theme for this year's race — made this year's contest even more electric.
- Updated
Jenni Michelle Bryan, 29, passed away May 31. She joins her father — two-time University of Oklahoma All-American and former NFL player Rick Bryan who had a fatal heart attack in 2013.