Biz quicks

Audi recall: water can enter computer, reducing engine power
DETROIT — Volkswagen’s Audi luxury brand is recalling 289,000 SUVs in the U.S. because water can get into a control computer under the back seats.
The recall covers certain 2021 and 2022 Q5 and SQ5 Sportback models and some 2018 through 2022 Q5 and SQ5 models.
The company says in documents posted by U.S. safety regulators that water can get to the computer through liquid spilled onto the back seat, or from a leaky body seam. That can cause the computer to shut down and reduce engine power, increasing the risk of a crash.
VW says in documents that it is not aware of any crashes or injuries.
Dealers will install a cover to protect the computers and seal an underbody seam at no cost to owners.
Notification letters will be mailed starting Feb. 24.
Subaru recall: chain can slip and break, causing power loss
DETROIT — Subaru is recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a chain in the transmission can break, causing a loss of power.
The recall covers certain 2020 Legacy and Outback vehicles, as well as some 2019 and 2020 Ascent SUVs.
Subaru says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that a programming error in the transmission control computer can let the clutch engage before the drive chain is clamped down. If that happens, the chain can slip and break, increasing the risk of a crash. Documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say Subaru has no reports of crashes or injuries.
Dealers will reprogram the transmission computer and inspect the chain guide. If they find evidence of slippage or damage, the transmission will be replaced at no cost to owners.
Owners will be notified by mail starting Feb. 7. The remedy is expected to be ready in April.
The recall covers Ascents included included in a 2019 recall that covered a hydraulic sensor in the transmission.
Freight rails trying other locomotive fuels to cut emissions
OMAHA, Neb. — The major freight railroads across North America continue to experiment with alternative locomotive fuels as a way to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.
BNSF railroad said Wednesday that it plans to test out a hydrogen-powered locomotive along its lines, joining Canadian Pacific in experimenting with that technology. Canadian National railroad recently announced plans to test out a battery-powered locomotive to haul freight across Pennsylvania, and Union Pacific has said it would like to try using battery-powered locomotives in some of its railyards once they are more widely available in a few years.
Several other past tests at other railroads have looked at natural gas powered locomotives and battery powered options. Using some combination of these new fuel options will be key to helping the railroads achieve their goals to significantly cut their emissions in the coming years.
Both of the major locomotive manufacturers, Wabtec and Caterpillar’s Progress Rail unit, are working on developing locomotives that use other fuels.
But the railroads all caution that these are only pilot tests at this stage, and the new technology won’t be ready to start replacing the diesel workhorses that have been pulling freight across the continent since World War II for at least several more years.
— Associated Press