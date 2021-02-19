Biz quicks

Building maintenance firm expands to Tulsa
City Wide Facility Solutions, the largest management company in the building maintenance industry, has opened its first branch in Tulsa.
Located at 6846 S. Canton Avenue, Suite 700, and headed by Mont Boxberger and Steve Carroll, it is an expansion of an Oklahoma City company location, which opened in 2015.
After leading the Oklahoma City location for six years, Carroll decided to team up with his longtime friend Boxberger.
"In Oklahoma City, we currently manage services for over 200 buildings which equals to over 5 million square feet being cleaned per day," Carroll said in a statement. "Every year we’ve attained a 90% client retention rate or higher.
"We’ve been able to grow our business based off our core values of honesty, integrity, professionalism and teamwork. This is the same precedent we are setting for the Tulsa location. Our goal is to save time and solve problems for our clients while taking care of all their facility maintenance needs."
Stocks fall over jobless claims, inflation
Stocks posted modest losses on Thursday as investors had little reason to buy stocks with discouraging economic data and a steady rise in bond yields, which has started to raise concerns about inflation.
The S&P 500 index dropped 17.36 points, or 0.4%, to 3,913.97. It was the third straight decline for the index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 119.68 points, or 0.4%, closing at 31,493.34 and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 100.14 points, or 0.7%, to 13,865.36. The Russell 2000 of small companies fell 1.7%, a significant drop for that index.
Energy prices declined for a second day, as the frigid temperatures that impacted Texas and much of the Midwest moved east. Natural gas prices closed down 4.3%. Energy prices have been volatile the past week as record demand for natural gas and other fossil fuels to warm homes has caused electricity prices to skyrocket. Natural gas is typically used as an “on-demand” fuel source to cover increased electrical needs.
Bond yields continue to climb, as murmurs of inflation have started among investors and as the economy continues to climb out of the hole that was created by the pandemic. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was at 1.29%, nearly double where it was last fall. It's now trading at levels seen before the March 2020 pandemic shutdowns.
Long-term mortgage rates rise slightly
SILVER SPRING, Md. — U.S. long-term mortgage rates ticked up this week but remain at historic lows as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the economy even as more Americans get vaccinated.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan rose to 2.81% from last week's 2.73%. One year ago, the rate was 3.49%.
The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans, popular among those seeking to refinance their mortgages, rose to 2.21% from to 2.19% last week. A year ago it was 2.99%.
The 5-year adjustable rate mortgage averaged 2.77%, down from last week's 2.79%. It averaged 3.25% one year ago.
While economists expect modest increases in home-loan rates this year, they likely will remain low with the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates near zero until the economy recovers.
Record-low lending rates have helped push buyers into the housing market, but a lack of supply has left many prospective buyers empty handed. The lack of supply was pushing prices up even before the pandemic struck last March.
Although the housing market has been one of the stronger sectors of the U.S. economy since early summer, the overall economy remains at the mercy of the ongoing pandemic.
Home construction falls 6% in January
WASHINGTON — U.S. home construction fell 6% in January but applications for building permits, which typically signal activity ahead, rose sharply.
The decline pushed home and apartment construction down to a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.58 million units last month, compared with 1.68 million in December, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.
Single-family construction starts dropped 12.2% while construction of apartment units rose 16.2%.
Even with the January dip, ultra-low mortgage rates and rising demand from Americans ready for a bigger house after a year of living in a pandemic will in all likelihood mean a strong year for the housing market in 2021.
Hints of a sustained housing push could be found Thursday in the Commerce numbers.
Applications for building permits, considered a good sign of future activity, spiked 10.4% in January to an annual rate of 1.88 million units.
— From Staff and Wire Reports