PSO foundation announces grants for Greenwood Rising
Grants totaling $500,000 from the AEP Foundation have been earmarked for the Greenwood Rising project, Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) announced Wednesday.
The AEP Foundation is the charitable arm of PSO’s parent company, American Electric Power.
“Valuing diversity and promoting equity are part of our culture and central to our success,” PSO President Peggy Simmons said in a statement. “Building a strong sense of community in our headquarters city is an extension of our core value — service. We’re excited to be part of this historic project that reflects the priorities of PSO and the AEP Foundation.”
Greenwood Rising is a project of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Commission. Its goal is to chronicle the Tulsa Race Massacre and the resilience of the Historic Greenwood District. A groundbreaking is scheduled for Friday.
Sales grow at Lowe’s as more Americans take on DIY projects
Home improvement retailer Lowe’s Cos. became the latest big box retailer to report surging sales during the fiscal second quarter as Americans are finding more ways to improve their home during the pandemic.
Comparable store sales in the U.S. spiked 35.1% at Lowe’s, and online orders more than doubled.
The report, issued Wednesday, comes one day after Home Depot reported similarly explosive sales.
Lowe’s move to revamp its outdated online business paid off in the fiscal first quarter, as shoppers shut in because of the pandemic shifted to online services for supplies for their do-it-yourself home projects. Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison told analysts during the earnings call Wednesday that many of these projects weren’t planned on the list, but were extra projects.
“Customers are finding projects around the house,” he said. “We don’t see this as pull-forward. We see this as incremental.”
During a call with The Associated Press, Ellison said that some of the money from the government stimulus checks is spurring sales, but shoppers are also diverting their spending away from traveling and other areas toward the home.
Lowe’s revenue for the three months ended July 31 climbed to $27.3 billion from $21 billion, the company said Wednesday, far better than the $24.85 billion analysts expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Online sales soared 135%, while same-store sales, including those outside the U.S., rose 34.2%.
Paycom founder donates $5M for cancer facility in OKC
Chad Richison, founder and CEO of Oklahoma City-based Paycom, has donated $5 million to the the American Cancer Society of Oklahoma (ACS) for a new lodge.
The Chad Richison Hope Lodge of Oklahoma City will have 34 guest rooms, each with a private bathroom. Free, on-site parking will be available, as well as fully equipped kitchens, laundry facilities, common guest lounges and a dining room. It will serve about 2,400 patients and caregivers annually, providing roughly 14,600 free nights of lodging valued at $1.97 million in annual savings.
“Everyone is either zero or one degree away from cancer,” Jeff Fehlis, executive vice president for ACS South Region, said in a statement. “It’s a disease that touches us all, and that’s why it is so important to bring Hope Lodge to Oklahoma. The investment Mr. Richison has made will be felt in all corners of the state.”
The American Cancer Society this year estimates that 20,540 Oklahoma residents will be diagnosed with cancer and that 8,420 will die from the disease. It also estimates 3,700 cancer patients will travel at least 40 miles for treatment in Oklahoma City.