BIZ QUICKS

Area companies, tribes get federal grants

Five northeastern Oklahoma companies and tribes will receive a total of roughly $1 million funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The money is part of an USDA Agricultural Marketing Service announcement of $21.9 million in additional funds being awarded nationally to 111 grant projects through the Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant Program (MPIRG), bringing total funding to $54.6 million.

Receiving grants in northeastern Oklahoma were Barnes Co. Ltd. LLC in Pryor ($200,000); Rainey's Custom Butchering in Ramona ($200,000); Muscogee Nation ($199,932); American Heritage Beef Co. in Nowata ($200,000); and Homegrown LG OK LLC in Locust Grove ($200,000).

Automotive retailer opens center in Tulsa

An automotive retailer that is a Fortune 500 company has announced the expansion of its brand locally.

Part of the Sonic Automotive Inc., EchoPark Automotive will open a delivery center at 4640 S. Memorial Drive in Tulsa. EchoPark specializes in nearly new, pre-owned vehicles.

State legal firm adds office in Houston

A state legal firm has announced the recent opening of an office in Houston.

Crowe & Dunlevy will be expanding its Intellectual Property Practice Group in its new office. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Crowe and Dunlevy also has offices in Tulsa and Dallas.

U.S. eyes Chinese firm's N. Dakota project

BISMARCK, N.D. — Federal authorities reviewing a Chinese company’s purchase of land in North Dakota for a wet corn milling plant say more information is needed before they can decide whether project is detrimental to national security.

Fufeng Group’s planned $700 million project in Grand Forks is near a U.S. Air Force base, prompting opponents to raise the concerns about potential for espionage.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States told Fufeng this week that the information it's provided is “insufficient.” The company says it will comply with the government’s request for more information. The Grand Forks city administrator said Friday that infrastructure work being done for the project will be halted until the review is done.

Russia’s Gazprom keeps pipeline switched off

BERLIN — Russian energy giant Gazprom says it can’t resume the supply of natural gas through a key pipeline to Germany for now because of what it said was a need for urgent maintenance work. Friday's announcement came just hours before Gazprom was due to resume deliveries.

The Russian state-run energy company had shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Wednesday for what it said would be three days of work. It said in a social media post Friday evening that it had identified “malfunctions” of a turbine and said the pipeline would not work unless those were eliminated.

— From staff and wire reports